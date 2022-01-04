Watch Video: UP Congress organizes marathon amid raising COVID-19 cases, turns into stampede-like chaos

A marathon encouraging female participation in the state of Uttar Pradesh came close to a stampede of sorts this morning. It was organized by a Congress in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh as a part part party's election campaign themed "ladki hun, lad sakti hun (I am a girl, I can fight)"

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra first gave the election slogan last month, and this marathon comes aamithe looming cases of COVID-19. In the video, we can see how countless of people rush in the Congress organised programme, risking one's health and lives. It also shows how some girls trip and fall to the ground while marching ahead in the marathon.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier today, the visuals of the marathon where shared on the official Twitter handle of the Congress. The initial stage of the marathon had captured on camera thousands and hundreds of young girls engaged in warmup exercises on a open ground. The slogan and the motto of the campaign is heard clear in the video, as of announcement conducted on the premises.

Watch video, here:

Advertisement

Soon after that, the Congress page released a video of girls voicing out their will and interest towards the marathon, later seen moving towards the UP streets in huge crowds. In this clip, while speaking on camera, the young girls have pulled down there masks while also some can be seen similar in the background.

The tweet was captioned to read (in Hindi), "Now daughters would not bear violence-abuse, rather would fight and voice against it."

Watch video, here:

Advertisement

ALSO READ UK Sikh woman Preet Chandi nails her solo trip to South Pole; see pics

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:51 PM IST