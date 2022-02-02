Watch Video: UP BJP councillor ‘threatens’ senior citizen for votes, later claims they were joking

A viral video of BJP councillor from Kanpur Raghavendra Mishra threatening an elderly man for not supporting the saffron party in Uttar Pradesh recently went viral on social media and the clip sparked angry reactions online

However, Mishra, the councillor from Govind Nagar in Kanpur has now said the elderly man was his uncle and they just settling a family issue.

Update in #Kanpur incident.



The senior citizen claims himself to be uncle of Raghavendra Mishra.



"We were merely joking as why i should join the #BJP", says the senior citizen. pic.twitter.com/VC6kLUQrC5 — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) February 1, 2022

In first viral video, Mishra is seen pulling the elderly man by holding his jumper as he threatens to teach him a lesson. He’s heard saying, “I will have to make you understand like this.”

To which, the senior citizen, identified as Bhupen Singh Bhadauria, replied, “Of course you will resort to hooliganism because you have your government (in Uttar Pradesh).”

Twitter users also reacted with shock after the clip went viral.

Later, another video emerged on Twitter where both Mishra and Bhadauria are saying that the viral video was a part of a joke.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are set to take place in seven stages from this month. The counting of votes will be held on 10 March.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 03:47 PM IST