Mumbai: BJP criticizes mayor Kishori Pednekar for ignoring real issue, says 'Penguins are more important than humans'

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar’s Gujarat visit to see penguins has come under severe criticism for ignoring larger issues in the city. BJP leader Chitra Wagh has reminded the mayor that Mumbai has many problems to deal with.



Questioning Pednekar’s tour, Wagh said the mayor has expressed her love towards penguins rather than humans. “Kishori tai travelled 550 km to see penguins but she did not travel for eight minutes when an infant had died in a cylinder blast at Worli. She also admitted that their “prince” is called a penguin and I am sure she would receive praise for that.”



Taunting the mayor for her praise for Gujarat, Wagh said it is Hindu culture. “Welcoming a guest is our culture in the Hindu society. However, now you are close to Sultans and hence forgotten the Hindu culture,” the BJP leader said.



Wagh alleged that Shiv Sena’s intention is exposed now before the public. “The party works for penguins and highway construction but not for the Mumbaikars,” she added.

Wagh was referring to Pednekar’s recent visit to Gujarat to see penguins in Ahmedabad’s Science City. Shiv Sena has been severely criticised by the opposition BJP for bringing in penguins in the Byculla zoo.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:02 AM IST