Watch video: UK based Youtuber claims he became richer than Elon Musk for 7 minutes

A UK-based Youtuber Max Fosh claimed that he became the world’s richest person, leaving behind Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk for a whole seven minutes. In a video on his personal youtube channel, he explained how he got a net worth, double the wealth of Musk. He titled the video 'Come at me Elon'.

In the video he explained, “If I created and registered a company with 10 billion shares named unlimited money limited and sold one of those shares for 50 pounds as an investment opportunity, that would legally value my company at 500 billion pounds, technically that company will be worth 500 billion pounds.” “Thus making me the richest man in the world, absolutely decimating my nearest rival Elon Musk,” he further added.

The video then shows him creating the company and going out to find an investor, which he does after being denied by several people.

He then sends in the papers to authorities. They calculated his company’s valuation and also informs him that he could be accused of “fraudulent activities” and should immediately dissolve his company. He then reached out to the sole shareholder and dissolves the company after taking her permission.

Find the video below:

Fosh’s video has gone viral on various social media platforms. On YouTube alone, the video has garnered more than 1.2 M views. It also led to a discussion thread titled “Becoming the World’s Richest Man For 7 Minutes” on Reddit.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 01:19 PM IST