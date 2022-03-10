Watch video: Transgender community run café in Mumbai wins hearts of netizens

Food blogging account on Instagram named Bombay Foodie Tales shared a video featuring a café in Mumbai run by transgender employees. As soon as the clip hit internet, it is winning hearts of the netizens.

The eatery has be identified as Bambai Nazariya. According to the video, it is situated at Versova, Andheri West and is taken care by people from the transgender community. They are seen greeting the customer and serving them food in the now viral video. “Nazariya badlo, nazaara badlega” seems to be the indicated slogan of the cafe.

Since posted a few days ago, the video has gained over 40 K views and flooded with comments of praise.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 04:09 PM IST