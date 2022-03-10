Kacha Badam fame Bhuban Badyakar to sell peanuts again? Apologizes over 'celebrity' remark

If you are an ardent Instagram user, you might have watched or even tried creating the trending 'Kacha Badam' reels. The words 'Kacha Badam' have now become a feeling that is surfacing over the internet, from lip-sync to dance reels.

The original creator of the song Bhuban Badyakar has now turned a celebrity with shows at 5 star cafes and more. Be it his accident updates or the 'no more selling peanuts' statement, Bhuban has been in the news from the recent past.

Recently, Bhuban da had claimed himself a celebrity now and cited of no need to sell peanuts anymore. This comment by the West Bengal based singer had raised a few eyebrows, leaving to criticism over one's sole occupation.

According to reports, the Kacha Badam has now apologised over his 'celebrity' remark and brought back his down-to-earth image, by saying that he would sing and sell peanuts if need be.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:49 PM IST