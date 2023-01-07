Watch Video: Train passing through snow-laden Kashmir valley; amaze netizens

North India is currently experiencing a cold wave and a beautiful video posted by Ministry of Railways on its Twitter account has gone viral on the internet that has amazed and thrilled the netizens. The video shows a train passing through a snow-laden valley in Kashmir and it looks so beautiful, that you may not believe that it is your own country, India which looks even better than a foreign location.
In the video clip, a train can be seen passing through a scenic snow-laden Kashmir valley. The place looks as if it is wrapped in white blanket of snow and it looked as a fairyland. The train was passing through Banihal to Badgam. The posted video had the caption, "A picturesque view of a train pulling through the snow-laden valley from Banihal to Badgam, Jammu & Kashmir.'
Watch the viral video below:
The video garnered 128k views after being shared online and 5.4k views. Many Twitter users posted their comments on the post as they were left spellbound by the breathtaking sight.
Read their comments below:
