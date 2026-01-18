'Ban Haryana Bachelors From Hill Stations': Video Of Shirtless Drunk Men Dancing & Creating Chaos In Himachal Goes Viral; Enrages Netizens

A video showing a group of men dancing shirtless to Haryanvi songs at a hill station has gone viral, triggering sharp reactions across social media. The visuals, which many found disturbing, have once again raised questions about civic sense, public behaviour, and responsible tourism at nature-centric destinations.

In the clip, a few men can be seen dancing openly on the streets while holding hookahs and alcohol bottles. The act reportedly took place at a popular hill destination, where visitors usually gather to enjoy scenic views and tranquillity. Tourists standing nearby appear visibly uncomfortable and annoyed, with several looking on in disbelief as the men continue their performance, allegedly causing chaos in a public space.

The behaviour stood out sharply against the calm setting of the hill station, intensifying reactions online.

Video goes viral, Netizens demand action

Soon after being shared, the video spread rapidly, drawing thousands of comments and heated discussions. Many users demanded strict action, warning that such incidents damage India’s global image.

One user wrote, "And I'm damn sure this will go viral abroad, and then some white moron will start racism against Indian people. How will we defend this? I think Biharis are much, much better than this."

Another comment took a far more aggressive tone, stating, "Everything about Haryanvi man is physical impulse. Sub human. Low class. Mentally retarded. Haven’t met a civilised Haryanvi yet. It’s all physical force and nothing else."

Sharp criticism, even from within the state

The backlash wasn’t limited to outsiders. One user, claiming to be from Haryana, commented bluntly,

"Ker do band bhai waise bhi c****** log h ye ….. me to khud haryana se hu tab bol rha hu aur ye na sudharne wale"

Such reactions highlighted how deeply polarising the video became online.

Others push back against generalisation

Amid the outrage, several users defended the men and questioned the narrative that blamed an entire state or community.

One user argued, "Its not Haryana..one caste doesnt represent whole haryana..cant u hear the Song..? Which caste is it..? Stop blaming whole haryana.."

Another downplayed the controversy, saying, "This is harmless fun. Had the same thing been done by girls people wouldn't have a problem. We need to stop judging everyone."

A similar sentiment was echoed by another commenter who questioned selective outrage, "Kya problem hai agar voh nacha rahe hain khush ho rahe hain ? Kya aap aie hi question karte agar gora tourist karta ? Ya fir modern nangi influencer karti ?"

Renewed debate on tourism etiquette at hill stations

The viral clip has once again brought focus to growing concerns around unruly behaviour at hill stations, especially during peak tourist seasons. Overcrowding, public intoxication, loud music, and traffic disruptions have become recurring complaints from locals and travellers alike.

While opinions remain divided, the incident has reignited a larger conversation online, whether stricter enforcement of public conduct laws is needed, and where the line should be drawn between personal freedom and public nuisance.