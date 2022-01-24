Watch video: Thousands gather for Anti-vaccine rally at Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC

While some videos went viral in India for people climbing trees, arguing with healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine shots, Washington DC decided to organize a protest against vaccine mandate.

Anti-vaccine activists from across the nation came forward to gather at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. The movement aimed at rejecting the vaccine mandates that spiked up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not few but thousands of of Americans stepped in for this concern. According to reports, the crowd included several groups of the anti-vaccine ideology, religious fundamentalists and minor celebrities.

The "Defeat the Mandates: An American Homecoming" march was how it was called, and came into being few days after Washington, D.C., Mayor Murial Bowser enacted a vaccination mandate for indoor chores.

A recent press release from Defeat the Mandates said that the march is a response to two years of "increasing governmental overreach in the form of mandates at local, state, and federal levels.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 04:35 PM IST