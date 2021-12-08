Watch Video: This talking Christmas tree in Canada mall is winning hearts on the internet

As the festive season of Christmas season is already here, a mall in Canada has brought back its talking Christmas tree which was not put to display for 15 years. The 56-foot tree has been installed at Mic Mac Mall in Nova Scotia, Canada till December 23.

The giant Christmas tree with a clown’s face talks to the visitors in the mall. Some find it spooky while some others enjoy talking to it. Not just that, the tree also has its own Twitter account. “Chatty coniferous with a penchant for small talk in malls,” read the bio of the account.

Here's what people who who visited the mall and met the 'celebrity tree' have to say about their experience:

Advertisement

THANKS FIR POPPIN’ BY! ☺️ https://t.co/qkzDrZ0C5C — Woody The Talking Christmas Tree (@WoodyXmasTree) December 2, 2021

@WoodyXmasTree my daughter and her friends visited you this evening. This is her first time talking with you and second time seeing you.



She still thinks you’re creepy even though she knows how much I love you! 🎄♥️ pic.twitter.com/wYy3SvsULi — Sandrella Mohanna (@moonmistsparrow) December 6, 2021

I haven’t been to a mall in years. I had no choice but to go this morning to drop off a modem. I made the best of it. I see you when you’re sleeping @WoodyXmasTree Who’s creepy now? 🙋🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ssrEBfz3rY — Rhonda (@rhondasday) December 3, 2021

Advertisement

😎 https://t.co/a8fGJVdtgO — Woody The Talking Christmas Tree (@WoodyXmasTree) December 5, 2021

Thank you @WoodyXmasTree for singing happy birthday to my nephew Jaxon tonight! He was SO happy afterwards and kept saying everyone clapped LOL you made his night 🥰 BEST TREE EVER! pic.twitter.com/MCrBPsttSr — skerrysissy (@Sissyskerry) December 5, 2021

The Christmas tree has become a talking point on the internet since it was brought back in the mall on November 20. Reportedly, the management of the mall had changed 15 years ago and the tree was out of sight for years.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 05:15 PM IST