Updated on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 05:14 PM IST

Watch Video: This talking Christmas tree in Canada mall is winning hearts on the internet

The 56-foot tree has been installed at Mic Mac Mall in Nova Scotia, Canada till December 23.
FPJ Web Desk
Twitter/Rhonda

Twitter/Rhonda

As the festive season of Christmas season is already here, a mall in Canada has brought back its talking Christmas tree which was not put to display for 15 years. The 56-foot tree has been installed at Mic Mac Mall in Nova Scotia, Canada till December 23.

The giant Christmas tree with a clown’s face talks to the visitors in the mall. Some find it spooky while some others enjoy talking to it. Not just that, the tree also has its own Twitter account. “Chatty coniferous with a penchant for small talk in malls,” read the bio of the account.

Here's what people who who visited the mall and met the 'celebrity tree' have to say about their experience:

The Christmas tree has become a talking point on the internet since it was brought back in the mall on November 20. Reportedly, the management of the mall had changed 15 years ago and the tree was out of sight for years.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 05:15 PM IST
