Watch video: Desi dulhan wants to take her pheras wearing ripped jeans; netizens are unimpressed

Days after the video of a desi bride wanting to do her pheras in a nightsuit went viral, another video now is doing rounds on social media of a bride wanted to complete the marriage ritual in comfortable denims!

The video was shared on Instagram by a page called Witty Wedding, featuring a bride named Mudra Bhagat.

In the clip, Mudra can be seen all dressed up in her wedding dress and accessories but instead of a lehenga, she is wearing a pair of ripped jeans. While relatives are waiting to take her for the pheras, she says, “Mereko lehenga nahi pehna, mujhe aise hi jaana hai (I don’t want to wear a lehenga, I just want to go like this).”

Everyone bursts into laughter and one of the relatives even offers to escort her downstairs like that.

After being shared online, the video received close to 7 lakh views. It also prompted several reactions from Instagram users .

“It's your wedding...do it your way,” a user commented.

Another user said, “Then why the dupatta and heavy jewellery and blouse??”

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 03:58 PM IST