Watch Video: Tamil couple set to host India's first Metaverse marriage reception

For the first time, a couple from India will hold their marriage reception in Metaverse. A couple from Tamil Nadu - Dinesh S P and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy - will tie the knot in Sivalingapuram village on the first Sunday of February. After which they will host the reception virtually.

Last week, the groom Dinesh S P shared his decision on Twitter and announced, "I feel so proud and blessed that I have seen and taken advantage of many great opportunities in this world before millions of people have seen them, Beginning of something big! India’s first #metaverse marriage in Polygon blockchain collaborated with TardiVerse Metaverse startup."

The Hogwarts-themed virtual reception will be attended by the couple's family and friends from across the world.

Dinesh, who serves as a project associate with IIT Madras, told Times of India, "I came up with the idea of having a Metaverse wedding reception, and my fiancee also liked the idea."

"I have been into crypto and blockchain technology, and have been mining ethereum, a form of cryptocurrency, for the last one year. Since blockchain is the basic technology of Metaverse, when my wedding was fixed, I thought of having a reception in Metaverse," he added

Metaverse is a platform that combines various elements of technology like blockchain, augmented reality and virtual reality. Here people can go live in their digital avatars and also interact with other users.

Immensely influenced by the Harry Potter universe, Dinesh and Janaganandhini will have avatars dressed in traditional attires, while guests will be given login details where they can choose an avatar and participate in the reception.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 04:46 PM IST