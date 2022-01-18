Watch Video: Panelist dances on live TV debate to seek attention when not given chance to speak

In order to desperately make our views heard, or sometimes, just to seek attention, most of us engage in a lot of weird things. Earlier a soft ball player in Australia was seen proposing her girl-friend on field during a match by faking an injury. A man was seen seeking a job by pretending to be a delivery man who would pass on his resumes in a box of donuts in order to reach out to employers.

Now, a video from a live debate show on a news channel is doing rounds on social media with the panelist resorting to hilarious tricks to make her voice heard.

In the now-viral video, a panelist participating in debate was seen dancing and making weird faces on live show when she wasn’t given a fair chance to express her opinions on the program.

As the panelist was trying to speak, she was interrupted by the news anchor and other guests participating in the debate, leaving her with no choice but to go resort to an unusual way to grab eye-balls.

Watch video here:



See what the participant in green kurti does when not given a fair chance to speak!

The viral video left netizens in splits with many responding to it by using laughing emojis and GIFs.

Check out their reactions here:

😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/YE17fwenFf — pippity poppity give me the zoppity (@Robarooo_) January 16, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 04:24 PM IST