Watch: Snuggly cat and cow duo keep each other warm in viral video; Internet hearts it

The Internet is full of cute videos of animals and they are absolutely delightful to watch! Especially the videos that show moments of bonding between different animals are very well received by the social media users. This video posted on Instagram that was originally posted on TikTok, shows an adorable bond between a little cat and a cow.

The clips starts with the animal duo sitting at a farm, on a stack of hay. As the person capturing the video goes a bit closer, the cat can be taking a big stretch and coming closer to the camera. The cow looks equally delighted and looks at the camera with a satisfied look on its face. The text in the video reads, “This is not the first time we’ve caught them snuggling.”

The beautiful video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Miss Poppy keeping Ivy warm. Sweet babies.” The cow's name is Poppy while the cat is called Ivy.

Watch video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, this video has attracted a lot of likes. It has also received sweet comments from animal lovers.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 03:50 PM IST