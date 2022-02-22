Watch video: Sydney based wedding reception turns into fight

Weddings, which could be the most happening event in one's life, could landup in a fuss if things go wrong. However, we aren't talking of the wedding couple and their understanding, but this incident turned a wedding reception night to a fighting episode.

A wedding reception in an upmarket Sydney suburb transformed into heated argument, the shocking incident of people beating one another was caught on camera and eventually went viral over the internet.

According to reports, the incident took place on Saturday night in Mosman where a man was reportedly knocked unconscious in front of halted traffic with a punched face. Over 30 people were brawling on the streets when shocked bystanders informed the police.

"This is after a wedding. Not sure the context but the groomsmen and guests were fighting amongst themselves," reports quoted the onlooker who shot the video of the fight.



Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:01 AM IST