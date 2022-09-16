Watch Video: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar hilarious reply on striking balance between mother and wife

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar |

There are several problems that a human being has to face everyday. When it come to men, their most common problem or rather dilemma is whom should they listen to: mother or wife?

Often men get sandwiched between their rumpus, and their struggle continues.

Recently, Spiritual Leader and Art of Living founder, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was asked by a man in the audience for some advice for men on striking a balance between a mother and a wife.

To which Gurudev replied, “You just dont stand in the middle. You just let them have their own fireworks and you be a witness. If you take sides, you are into a problem. If you don’t take sides, then also you get into a problem. This is really a skill. You have to pray to God to give you that skill.”

The video of the same, which was posted a day before, has gone viral on India's homegrown app, Koo which is an alternative to Twitter.

The video lead to a laugh riot among netizens and Gurudev's humour was well-appreciated. Since then, they have been re-Kooing the post.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is quite active on mostly all social media platforms. He keeps posting spiritual posts, life quotes and videos of his interactions with the general public.

