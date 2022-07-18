Guiding Light by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: Beauty and Innocence

(PTI Photo)

In the ocean many waves arise. Some die in the middle of the water; they never reach the shore. They are pulled back by the receding wave.

Huge waves of beauty can arise only in innocence. Have you observed this? When the waves of beauty arise they arise with innocence. If they do not arise with innocence the beauty doesn’t stay for long. The moment crookedness comes or possessiveness comes, distortion happens. Purity of beauty is in innocence.

When you look at the moon, or a colorful scene, or a waterfall, you say, “Oh, so beautiful!” There is a different sense of beauty. But if you look at something smaller, something you think you can possess, something you can take control over, a friend or a painting, or some other thing, your mind says, “I want to have it.” In that beauty, there is feverishness; then the innocence dies and beauty doesn’t last. There a wave of beauty arises but it dies like a ripple.

When you appreciate beauty, you are energetic, full of enthusiasm; you don’t feel tired. Someone who is tired, sleepy or dull, however beautiful something is, he cannot appreciate it. It is this combination of energy, calmness; peace and innocence that makes the wave of beauty arise.

Why do children look so beautiful? From any country, anywhere on the planet, they are fresh as flowers. It is because their minds are clear like crystals; there is innocence in them. And everyone appreciates the smile that comes from that innocence. There is beauty in it.

In innocence when a comment comes, a criticism comes, it comes just from the throat; it doesn’t come from any deeper than there. That is what the beauty of innocence is. And how can you become innocent? You can become innocent only when you go inwards.

But you cannot speak in terms of beauty, in terms of higher values to one who is very stressed and tensed. For them, the first thing you have to speak about is peace, calm, quiet, relaxation and going inside.

In beauty there is innocence, total energy and vitality. If that pure energy, the consciousness, in you can blossom spontaneously; then you can say that innocence has dawned.

The entire creation is Shiva tatva - innocence. Unless you realize this, become innocent like that, you cannot be one with that kingdom. Your own judgment creates a barrier and separates you with the creation.