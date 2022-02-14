Watch Video: Snake spotted in AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau; airplane diverted

An AirAsia had to divert a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau in Malaysia as a snake was spotted inside the airplane. Pilot Hana Mohsin Khan shared a video on the Twitter wherein snake can be seen in baggage area of the aircraft, reported NPR.

Yikes!

Snake on a plane!

Either an escaped pet from passenger carry on/luggage or possibly climbed its way into the aircraft from the ground.



Air Asia Airbus A320-200,Kuala Lumpur to Tawau.

This dude happily stayed inside the illuminated area till plane was diverted😂 pic.twitter.com/jqopi3Ofvp — Hana Mohsin Khan | هناء (@girlpilot_) February 12, 2022

The video first went viral on Tik Tok and later it took round of all other social media platforms. Netizens have reacted hilariously on these vidoes and sharing it on social media.

Pilot Ms Khan, said in her Twitter that "Yikes! Snake on a plane! Either an escaped pet from passenger carry on/luggage or possibly climbed its way into the aircraft from the ground."

She added, "Air Asia Airbus A320-200,Kuala Lumpur to Tawau.This dude happily stayed inside the illuminated area till plane was diverted."

"AirAsia is aware of the incident that occurred on the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau on Thursday. As soon as the captain was notified, the plane was diverted to Kuching to be disinfected," Reported CNN Turk.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 06:02 PM IST