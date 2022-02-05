Watch video: Bird fights with snake trying to steal eggs from nest

Nature's beauty is worth giving a glance and falling in love with. From the waves of the ocean to the bird flying high, the scenes an soothe one's stress and make one's mood.

In a recent video we could see how parent bird tried to protect its laid eggs from the trap of snake. The video was posted on Instagram by @nature27_12 and it showed a snake entering the well carved nest of a bird. However, the bird kept an eye of the scene and tried to rescue its little ones. The bird can be seen flying rounds over the nest to threaten the snake along attacking its long body.

Did the bird succeed to save the ones in the nest? Seems so, as the snake was forced to take off its head from the stay and toil back to the branch in-order to move away.

Watch video, here:

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 05:19 PM IST