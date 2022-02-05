Watch video: Parrot-like bird builds nest, netizens say 'best architects of nature'

Nature's beauty is worth giving a glance and falling in love with. From the waves of the ocean to the bird flying high, the scenes an soothe one's stress and make one's mood.

In a recent Twitter post shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, we can see a video of a bird fixing some leaves and twigs to create its cozy nest. It seemed to stuff the building materials in its feathers, as of a silly stealing gesture.

The beautiful blue-green parrot like bird was referred by some to be from the Columbidae family while others believed it was a love bird. In the video, it used its beak to pick and pierce soft stems of the leaves and tried to wrap them around to the leaves. The short clip, however, it not show the conclusion of the nest.

Alert to those who suffer from Ornithophobia! Watch video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's how netizens reacted:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Its a lovebird not a Columbidae. Columbidae is the family of pigeons and doves. Lovely video nevertheless! — Prashant Jain (@hulkafulka) February 5, 2022

Super bird khud ki kami ko khud pura karna it's a great art — Satish Kalal (@SatishK83864230) February 4, 2022

Advertisement

Nature se bada koi klakar nahi he. — Nishu kumar (@NNishu10396) February 4, 2022

Loved it, and thanks — Avinash Rangra (@DrRangra) February 5, 2022

ALSO READ Jio network down in Mumbai, netizens react with hilarious memes

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 01:08 PM IST