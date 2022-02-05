e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 1,27,952 news COVID-19 cases, 1059 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 01:07 PM IST

Watch video: Parrot-like bird builds nest, netizens say 'best architects of nature'

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Nature's beauty is worth giving a glance and falling in love with. From the waves of the ocean to the bird flying high, the scenes an soothe one's stress and make one's mood.

In a recent Twitter post shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, we can see a video of a bird fixing some leaves and twigs to create its cozy nest. It seemed to stuff the building materials in its feathers, as of a silly stealing gesture.

The beautiful blue-green parrot like bird was referred by some to be from the Columbidae family while others believed it was a love bird. In the video, it used its beak to pick and pierce soft stems of the leaves and tried to wrap them around to the leaves. The short clip, however, it not show the conclusion of the nest.

Alert to those who suffer from Ornithophobia! Watch video, right here:

Here's how netizens reacted:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Jio network down in Mumbai, netizens react with hilarious memes Jio network down in Mumbai, netizens react with hilarious memes
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
Advertisement