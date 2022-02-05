Jio network down in Mumbai, netizens react with hilarious memes

Jio network users where confused what went wrong to their network connection on Saturday afternoon. Several took to social media, via their alternative SIM network or Wi-Fi connection to bring the scenario to notice.

Twitterati flooded with tweet texts and hilarious memes while undergoing the server down of Jio mobile networking service. Most of those complaining of the network unavailability were from Mumbai and the vicinity.

People wrote tagging the concerned official handles to hint them of the outrage. A internet user who was trying to figure out of the issue tweeted, "Jio network down, anyone else facing the issue in Mumbai?" while another tried to confirm with other cities and wrote, "Jio Mobile Network is down for everyone in Mumbai today it seesms @JioCare Any other cities too?"

Here's how netizens reacted:

Jio Mobile Network is down for everyone in Mumbai today it seesms @JioCare



Any other cities too? — Nagpal Manoj (@NagpalManoj) February 5, 2022

Jio network completely gaarn. Mukessssss pic.twitter.com/SUiLoUoYy6 — Sahil (@sahiladh) February 5, 2022

worst Network -Relaince jio 4G,no network,no voice ,call not connect,not rechabale what happen sir about ur promise #MukeshAmbani #Jio #Reliance pic.twitter.com/j9cSLX6Lgu — Nilesh Masavkar (@nmasavkar5) February 5, 2022

Jio Network down in full mumbai ( no calls, internet or mails) living life in ancient times #jio pic.twitter.com/ZDbY6riXVN — SavageNewsFurkan (@furkanaibani) February 5, 2022

Jio network down, anyone else facing the issue in Mumbai?#Jio



Now jio company to it's user pic.twitter.com/GkAPi0Ni6h — Pran Parab (@ImPran25) February 5, 2022

@reliancejio JIO what has happened to the network in Mumbai? Any one else facing the issue? pic.twitter.com/qBpH6xHtVl — Divyansh Momaya 🇮🇳 (@my_evil_deed) February 5, 2022

@JioCare No network coverage to Jio. What's the issue. We have been blocked completely. Worst service network. pic.twitter.com/YGQTmiptpC — RAHUL AWARI (@RAHULAWARI) February 5, 2022

#Jio network down



Don't worry Mukesh Ambani is on duty: pic.twitter.com/EvA0c0bSDI — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) February 5, 2022

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 12:25 PM IST