Updated on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 12:46 PM IST

Jio network down in Mumbai, netizens react with hilarious memes

Swarna Srikanth
Jio network users where confused what went wrong to their network connection on Saturday afternoon. Several took to social media, via their alternative SIM network or Wi-Fi connection to bring the scenario to notice.

Twitterati flooded with tweet texts and hilarious memes while undergoing the server down of Jio mobile networking service. Most of those complaining of the network unavailability were from Mumbai and the vicinity.

People wrote tagging the concerned official handles to hint them of the outrage. A internet user who was trying to figure out of the issue tweeted, "Jio network down, anyone else facing the issue in Mumbai?" while another tried to confirm with other cities and wrote, "Jio Mobile Network is down for everyone in Mumbai today it seesms @JioCare Any other cities too?"

Here's how netizens reacted:

