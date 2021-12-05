Watch video: Slo-mo video of choco syrup pouring on ice-cream topped brownie goes viral

If you are someone who loves sweet delicacies and just can't get over it, then this video is a must watch for you. But then if you are on a strict diet plan trying to stay figure conscious then be aware, this video would leave you craving for a yummy brownie.

A video posted by an Instagram user @cuisineculture_._ has garnered 8 Million views and over 387 K likes, along several comments yet still counting. The video has caught the eyes of foodies and people with sweet tooth.

The Instagram reel captures in slow motion the chocolate syrup dipping over a brownie meal which is topped with scoops of vanilla ice-cream. The moment the chocolate syrup begins to pour down is eye catching, gradually as it touches to cuddle the tip of the brownie the viewers have had their tongues wanting to taste the appealing desert.

The video was captioned, 'Brownie w/ Vanilla Ice Cream And Chocolate'. The foodie reel played the album 'Dekhte Hi Mujhko Tujhse Pyar Ho Gaya' in background to indicate the love at first sight as soon as on looked into the relishing brownie.

Watch the video below:

The video now viral has not only hit social media but also the taste buds of desert lovers. Having seen the video, viewers were left mouthwatering and deeply wanting to bite in some brownie topped with chilled ice-cream topping.

Take a look at few comments, here:

Instagram: cuisineculture_._

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 02:58 PM IST