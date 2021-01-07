Watch video: Siraj gets emotional during national anthem before start of play against Australia

Sydney: Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj was on Thursday seen tearing up while singing the national anthem before the start of play on day one of the third Test between India and Australia.
The clip of Siraj getting emotional went viral on social media.
The Hyderabad pacer made his debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia and the pacer managed to impress one and all, as he went on to take five wickets in the Test match.
His debut came a month after his father passed away in November and Siraj was unable to attend his last rites.
Meanwhile, asked to bowl first, India got off to a perfect start as Siraj dismissed David Warner (5) in the fourth over of the innings. Warner went for a drive, but he only managed to get an outside edge and a simple catch was given to Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip.
This is the first time in four years that Warner has been dismissed for less than 10 runs in a home Test.
Australia 21/1 at lunch
Rain stopped play barely seven overs into the first day of the third Test here on Thursday. Australia was at 21 as the home team batted only 7.1 overs when play was interrupted at the Sydney Cricket Ground and an early lunch was called.
At the break, debutant Will Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne were batting on 14 and 2, respectively.
For India, Navdeep Saini is playing his first Test.
India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.
Australia playing XI: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c), Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
