Watch video: Siraj gets emotional during national anthem before start of play against Australia

Sydney: Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj was on Thursday seen tearing up while singing the national anthem before the start of play on day one of the third Test between India and Australia.

The clip of Siraj getting emotional went viral on social media.

The Hyderabad pacer made his debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia and the pacer managed to impress one and all, as he went on to take five wickets in the Test match.

His debut came a month after his father passed away in November and Siraj was unable to attend his last rites.