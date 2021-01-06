'First disappointment of 2021': Fans upset as T Natarajan fails to find place in India's Starting XI vs Australia

India is all set to play their third Test against Australia at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday, January 7.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Playing XI on Wednesday and fans were disappointed with the exclusion of in-form pacer T Natarajan.
"First disappointment of 2021: natarajan not in playing xi for 3rd test," a fan wrote.
Here are some more reactions:
Primary opener Rohit Sharma will return to the squad after missing out on the first two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar trophy as he was serving his quarantine period in Sydney. He had arrived late in Australia because of a hamstring injury he sustained in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit will open the innings alongside Shubman Gill.
Navdeep Saini, on the other hand, will make his debut for India in the longest format of the game. Saini has replaced injured Umesh Yadav, who has returned to India after suffering calf muscle injury during the second Test in Melbourne which India won eight wickets. Saini, 28, has so far played seven ODIs and 10 T20Is for India.
The series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne.
