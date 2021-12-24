Watch video: Shuttler P V Sindhu swirls in anaarkali; netizens say 'so cute'

Indian professional badminton player P V Sindhu shared a reel on her official Instagram handle where the shuttler is seen swirling around with her pretty traditional outfit, leaving netizens impressed.

In a recent post, P V Sindhu is seen throwing her happiness in the adorable anaarkali. She gracefully takes to take a round with a all smiling face, the reel makes it perfectly captured in slow motion. The song that plays in the background to add more fun and feel to the reel is the Punjabi song "Kinna chir." The post was captioned to read, "felt cute."

Take a look at the video, right here:

The video has gathered around 790K views in no time and over 150K likes. "Wonderful", a user wrote in the comments section while another typed in, "so cute."

Take a look at some comments, right here:

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 02:49 PM IST