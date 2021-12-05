WATCH: Shuttler PV Sindhu poses along quantum art; video leaves netizens stunned

On the occasion of the BWF World Tour Finals 2021, Indian badminton player P V Sindhu visited Bali, Indonesia. While her stay in the beautiful place she couldn't resist to share some clippings from Bali on social media.

One such video posted by her of her Bali tour for the Badminton World Finals this year has won the hearts of fans and viewers. The reel shared has attracted about 34.3 Million views, 2.2 likes and flooded with several comments.

What's the exciting video all about? In the video the badminton player is seen posing gracefully next to a quantum art statue. As the video swings in the direction of the amazing artwork, the illusion plays the magic to leave viewers stunned.

Not just the viewers go stunned, the video captures Sindhu making that 'oh' reaction on her face as the camera fools the viewer with the illusionary piece of creativity going invisible for a quick.

Watch the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

Sindhu's video which has won hearts of several fans, art and sculpture enthusiasts, travel lovers and others, is captioned, 'Call it what you want...'

Having watched the now viral video, Instagram users write in the comments section, 'Amazing', 'What a creativity', 'Incredible' and all the appreciating adjectives one can think for...

Take a look at some comments, here:

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 04:26 PM IST