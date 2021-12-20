e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 6,563 new COVID-19 cases, 132 deaths and 8,077 recoveries in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:50 PM IST

Watch video: Rare Albino Hog Deer caught on camera at Kaziranga National Park; netizens say 'ohh wow'

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

Earlier this month, a rare Albino Hog Deer was spot at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam. The animal was along its probable friend being the traditionally sighted brown deer.

Rare white hog deer strolling through the wilderness caught on camera and shared on Twitter by official handle of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. "Albino hog deer at Kohora," read the tweet.

It has piqued the attention of wildlife enthusiasts and environmentalists on social media.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Having seen the video of the two deer walking gracefully in its habitat at Kaziranga National Park, netizens took to comment," ohh wow...", "Its beautiful", "Amezing" and so on...

Take a look at few reactions, here:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Professor adopts treasure hunt style to make students read syllabus Professor adopts treasure hunt style to make students read syllabus

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:50 PM IST
Advertisement