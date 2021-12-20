Watch video: Rare Albino Hog Deer caught on camera at Kaziranga National Park; netizens say 'ohh wow'

Earlier this month, a rare Albino Hog Deer was spot at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam. The animal was along its probable friend being the traditionally sighted brown deer.

Rare white hog deer strolling through the wilderness caught on camera and shared on Twitter by official handle of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. "Albino hog deer at Kohora," read the tweet.

It has piqued the attention of wildlife enthusiasts and environmentalists on social media.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Albino hog deer at Kohora pic.twitter.com/wZUkqNzjmm — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) December 16, 2021

Having seen the video of the two deer walking gracefully in its habitat at Kaziranga National Park, netizens took to comment," ohh wow...", "Its beautiful", "Amezing" and so on...

Take a look at few reactions, here:

Amezing beautiful, 😍 — Roopa Bellairu (@RoopaBellairu) December 17, 2021

Unique — P. Sivakumar IFS (@IfsSivakumar) December 16, 2021

It's beautiful. But the challenge is albinos cannot camouflage and survival story is really toughest. 😔 — Dr Ananta Gogoi (@drgananta) December 19, 2021

So cute !

Albino deer is very rare!

I think in India it's only found in @kaziranga_ .

👏👏 — Praveen (@PraveenIN12345) December 18, 2021

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:50 PM IST