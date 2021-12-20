Professor adopts treasure hunt style to make students read syllabus

In your student life, did you pay a glance to the syllabus copy by reading it carefully? Looks like most students go with the craze to pick up just the study material and that too a night before. Sensing that the syllabus is rarely read, a professor took to took his students through a puzzle wanting them to give an eye to the copy.

Kenyon Wilson, the associate head of performing arts at Tennessee at Chattanooga, took to hide $50 (Rs 3,800) in a locker and placed the directions on how to find it within the syllabus for his course.

Seems much like a treasure hunt, isn't it? According to reports, the hint read: ‘Thus (free to the first who claims; locker one hundred forty-seven; combination fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-five), students may be ineligible to make up classes and …’

When one of his students, Jordan Hicks, was successful to win this tricky game and find the syllabus in the locker, and he wrote on Facebook sharing the picture of what he had found in the locker to read, "This morning Kenyon Wilson took me downstairs and had me unlock a random instrument locker. This is what I discovered." He added in the post caption, "Moral of the story- Read your syllabus. It pays."

The professor - who was the master mind behind this challenge - took to Facebook and wrote, "My semester-long experiment has come to an end."

The post further read, "At the start of the term, I placed $50 in one of our lockers and included the locker number & combination in my syllabus for a class with over 70 enrolled. Today I retrieved the unclaimed treasure. What academic shenanigans should I try next?"

Take a look at the post, right here:

Wilson waited to check the locker until after final exams were finished. "I had great hopes, and I’d be just as happy having this conversation if one of my students found it on the first week," Wilson told CNN. He shared that all his students have been ‘good sports’ about the prank. "I know my students read, and I don’t expect them to religiously go through word-by-word but if they did, I wanted to reward them," he said.

