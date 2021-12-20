Kanpur IAS tweets cooking picture with stove turned off; netizens pour in sarcastic reactions

Twitter is full of mischievous people with brilliant sense of humor and sharp observatory skills. Their witty takes, one liners and memes on the current topics have contributed to the immense popularity of the social media platform.

However, we have also witnessed numerous instances in the past where celebrities and even the smartest of politicians and professionals have found themselves in big embarrassment after being caught by these 'diligent' twitteratis for making minor mistakes in their tweets or the pictures they have shared.

One such similar post that is going viral on Twitter is that of the Commissioner of Kanpur city. In the Tweet, IAS Raj Shekhar has shared a picture of himself cooking 'Poha' for breakfast.

"Please wish me Good Luck. Trying my luck in Cooking. Preparing the Poha for the Breakfast under guidance of Home Minister" he captioned the image.

However, the gas burner under the pan in which the IAS officer is cooking the breakfast is turned off, making it look like a mere photo-op.

Please wish me Good Luck.



Trying my luck in Cooking…😊



Preparing the Poha for the Breakfast under guidance of Home Minister…😊 pic.twitter.com/y607j5Yzr1 — Raj Shekhar IAS (@rajiasup) December 19, 2021

As, expected the netizens caught the blunder in the image and flooded his comment section with sarcastic comments with many also taking a jibe at the increasing price of the cooking gas.

Have a look:

Raj Shekhar is the Commissioner of Kanpur. As per his Twitter bio he is an 2004 Batch IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh Cadre.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 11:21 AM IST