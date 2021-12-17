Madhya Pradesh: Viral audio of CCF's steno seeking bribe reaches vigilance officer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There was panic in the forest department after the audio in which the Indore CCF's steno B L Verma is allegedly heard demanding bribe from a retired range officer Chandrashekhar Shortiya reached the vigilance department.

The APCCF (assistant principal chief conservator of forest) Vigilance is looking into the complaint, said sources in the forest department.

The the audio that has gone viral, retired range officer Shortiya was heard asking Verma to help with the pension matter and resolve the issue pending for 3 months. Verma was heard saying, “On your assurance of Rs 10,000, I am stuck now, as I gave books worth Rs 6,000 to children of CCF.”

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 11:06 PM IST