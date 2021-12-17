Madhya Pradesh: Unknown parents leave 2-year-old boy at bus stop in Shivpuri

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): An unknown parents allegedly left their 2-year-old handicapped boy at a bus stop in Sisrod village under Amola police station, Shivpuri on Thursday night.

They had also kept a pack of biscuits and a water bottle near the boy. The child was dressed up in woolen clothes and a woolen blanket was also kept near him. People passing nearby heard the cry of the baby and admitted him to a hospital.

According to doctors, the boy was handicapped by birth and he was suffering from Cerebral Palsy disease. Apart from this, the boy was also suffering from malnutrition and anaemia.

Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) in charge of the hospital, Dr Surendra said that when he checked the boy in the morning, he was severely crying. Because of cerebral palsy, the boy sustained serious injuries in his body. There is a serious wound in the back part due to lying down for long hours.

The boy also spoke ‘Roti-Roti’ referring to his hunger. After that food was arranged from the Nutrition Rehabilitation Center (NRC). The treatment of the boy was going on, Surendra added.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 01:51 PM IST