Watch video: One-year-old who fell into borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur rescued

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A one-year-old girl who fell into a 15 feet borewell in Chhatarpur on Thursday evening has been successfully rescued after an almost ten-hours-long operation.

The girl, Divyanshi has been hospitalized and her condition is 'stable' right now.

#WATCH | One-year-old girl was rescued following an operation after she fell into nearly 15 feet deep borewell in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh yesterday



Army personnel have also extended their hands to local police and district administration in the rescue operation pic.twitter.com/AiIhsL4b7D — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

"Rescue operation went on from around 3 pm (Thursday) till 12:30 am (Friday). The condition of the child is stable right now. We ensured oxygen supplies through a cylinder while the child was stuck inside the borewell," said RS Prajapati, Doctor.

In the rescue operation, Army personnel had also extended their hands to local police and district administration.

According to the mother, she had left Divyanshi with other kids to play in an open area in the afternoon. "Soon a child came and informed me that my child has fallen into the borewell. As soon as I came back here I heard her crying. I called everyone nearby and informed them about the incident. Officials came in and started the rescue operation," Ramsakhi Kushwaha, child's mother, had said earlier.

(With inputs from Jay Prakash and ANI)

Advertisement

ALSO READ COVID-19: Madya Pradesh suspends vaccination drive for 2 days to prepare for next phase

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 10:02 AM IST