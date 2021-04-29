COVID-19: Madya Pradesh suspends vaccination drive for 2 days to prepare for next phase

The health department has suspended the vaccination programme for two days -- April 29 and April 30 -- in Madhya Pradesh for the preparation of a vaccination programme for beneficiaries between 18 to 44. The vaccination programme will be held from May 1. In these two days, training for CMHO and DIC will be held in addition to dry run at session sites.

State immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, “ the comprehensive training programme will be in these days in Madhya Pradesh for vaccination from fresh teams and energy. Vaccination will be beneficiaries above 18 years of age to 44 years of age.”