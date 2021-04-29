'We want vaccine, not SMS': Health Minister slammed after sharing 'efficiency' of CoWin portal

All those aged above 18 began to register themselves on the CoWIN portal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from 4 pm on Wednesday as the government gears up to launch the third phase of the vaccination drive from 1 May. The portal received an overwhelming response as it witnessed more than 80 lakh people registering themselves on the portal.

Although when the portal was on at 4 pm, many users complained of the site crashing due to load on the site. Lakhs took to social media to complain about the issue. Twitter even witnessed a lot of memes on the situation.