'We want vaccine, not SMS': Health Minister slammed after sharing 'efficiency' of CoWin portal

All those aged above 18 began to register themselves on the CoWIN portal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from 4 pm on Wednesday as the government gears up to launch the third phase of the vaccination drive from 1 May. The portal received an overwhelming response as it witnessed more than 80 lakh people registering themselves on the portal.
Although when the portal was on at 4 pm, many users complained of the site crashing due to load on the site. Lakhs took to social media to complain about the issue. Twitter even witnessed a lot of memes on the situation.
However, the Centre said that the server supporting the CoWin digital portal continues to work smoothly at its highest efficiency.
Speaking about how efficient the CoWin website is and how smooth the registration process was, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan shared a tweet on Thursday.
The tweet reads, "Pleased to note our world-class Co-WIN platform ensured smooth rollout of beneficiary registration for Phase 3 of world’s #LargestVaccineDrive In just first 3 hours: 80L+ people registered, 1.45 cr SMS successfully delivered, 38.3 cr API hits recorded."
However, lakhs of people who could not get themselves registered still complained and in process, even trolled the minister for "acting like a product manager". Those who could register, could not book appointments as no vaccine centres are available for those above the age of 18. They, too, vented their frustration out on Twitter.
