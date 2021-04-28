It's raining CoWin memes on Twitter as Indians rush to register for COVID-19 vaccine and website crashes

All Indians breathed a sigh of relief when the government announced that registrations for COVID-19 vaccine for all above the age of 18 will begin on April 28th. However, on the day of registration, everything appears to be quite the mess with the CoWin website crashing repeatedly.

Lakhs of people have been trying to register their names on Wednesday. However, no one was able to proceed as the website providing the registration kept malfunctioning. And while the initial hiccup could be explained away as a miscommunication, there does not seem to be much of a defence at present.

With netizens making futile attempts at registration since early on Wednesday morning, the official Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu app had eventually announced that registrations would begin at 4 PM. However, as the clock struck four, the website has crashed once again disappointing the populace.

And as frustrated complaints overtook social media, others have coped throughout the day by making memes. Minutes after 4 PM, CoWin memes started trending on Twitter, and if we do say so ourselves, they are just getting better.

If you cannot get your name registered for vaccination, here are some hilarious CoWin memes to relieve some of that anxiety. And who knows, by the time you finish perusing this article you might find the website easier to access.

In the meantime, laugh away!