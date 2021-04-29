'Let’s hope they get it this time': Rahul Gandhi cites dictionary to bat for free COVID-19 vaccines

With mere days left before India's COVID-19 inoculation drive opens for all adults, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is once again batting for vaccines to be made available to all free of cost. Thus far, some states have notified their intention to make the vaccine freely available. However the provisions will be different for government and private centres during the third phase.

Sharing a modified dictionary meaning for the word 'free', Gandhi explained that this meant it would "cost nothing". Much as a real dictionary would, he had two example sentences. "India must get free COVID vaccine. All citizens must receive the inoculation free of charge, the post added.

This incidentally is not the first time that Gandhi has lashed out at the government calling for free jabs. "Enough discussion has taken place. Countrymen should get the vaccine free of cost - end of story. Do not make India a victim of the BJP system!" he had tweeted in Hindi earlier on Monday.