Watch video: PV Sindhu grooves to 'Arabic Kuthu' from Beast

If you are a fan of PV Sindhu and follow her on social media, you would be aware of her love for making trending reels. The badminton professional is back again with another song to flaunt her dance moves. This time, she grooved to the 'Arabic Kuthu' beat Halamithi Habibo from the recent Kollywood release 'Beast'.

The viral song, Arabic Kuthu, comes from director Nelson Dilipkumar’s action film 'Beast' - starring Vijay Thalapathy and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. She can be seen dressed in western attire syncing the steps to the famous beat.

Since the video was shared on Instagram, the clip has gathered over 580K views, 140K likes and several comments. Check the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:13 AM IST