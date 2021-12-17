Watch Video: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu uses a cuss word during a presser; Netizens react

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday became the talking point on the internet after he used a cuss word during a conversation with media.

Sidhu was answering a question on the distribution of Labour Cards by the State Government during a press conference in Chandigarh while his tongue slipped and made use of an abuse term.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | During a press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu answers a question on the distribution of Labour Cards by the State Government; uses a cuss word while speaking.



(Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/3ErwNP4pGU — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

The incident soon went viral as netizens poured in their reactions for this big moment of embarrassment for the leader. While some laughed it off saying it could happen with any one others slammed the Punjab Congress chief for downgrading public disclose.

Have a look:

0.21 second. Thank me later https://t.co/9paC0MkCis — Gaurav Satpathy (@satpathy_gaurav) December 17, 2021

When we use MC BC in films censor board want us to mute them or take an A certification. On the other hand politicians are throwing MC BC Chu*** from public platforms left right and centre. https://t.co/hr1Ne5JLVZ — DHOOPASHWINI (@DhoopAshwini) December 17, 2021

So much love for cuss words among public figures. https://t.co/zyfOJ4XZnr — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) December 17, 2021

Earlier it was Congress MLA #RameshKumar in the #KarnatakaAssembly glorifying rape and here this guy uses a cuss word. Shameful for #Congress https://t.co/Mh9O4bq6HX — The_Nationalist (@Nationalist_04) December 17, 2021

Congress-I soch



Prodigal shenanigans continue.



Do people in Punjab not deserve better ?



A new low in public discourse & a mockery on political leadership by the feudal, arrogant dynastic enterprise ecosystem elites! https://t.co/a3X18x89Ej — Dr. Suchitra Raghavachari (@DrSRaghavachari) December 17, 2021

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 01:36 PM IST