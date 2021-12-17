e-Paper Get App

India reports 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 7,886 recoveries and 391 deaths in last 24 hours
Viral

Updated on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 01:36 PM IST

Watch Video: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu uses a cuss word during a presser; Netizens react

Sidhu was answering a question on the distribution of Labour Cards by the State Government during a press conference in Chandigarh.
FPJ Web Desk
Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu | (ANI Photo)

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday became the talking point on the internet after he used a cuss word during a conversation with media.

Sidhu was answering a question on the distribution of Labour Cards by the State Government during a press conference in Chandigarh while his tongue slipped and made use of an abuse term.

Watch Video:

The incident soon went viral as netizens poured in their reactions for this big moment of embarrassment for the leader. While some laughed it off saying it could happen with any one others slammed the Punjab Congress chief for downgrading public disclose.

Have a look:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

