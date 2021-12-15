e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 6,984 new COVID-19 cases, 8,168 recoveries and 247 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 06:20 PM IST

'Bhajji please stay away from politics': Netizens react after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu tweets pic with Harbhajan Singh

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday was seen posing with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu days after he turned down rumours of joining the BJP with a tweet saying "Fake News".

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu posted the picture with Harbhajan on his Twitter handle and captioned it: "Picture loaded with possibilities . With Bhajji the shining star".

The picture and caption of Sidhu has left netizens quizzed as many have raised questions if Harbhajan Singh is joining Congress ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls.

Here's how the netizens have reacted:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

With the Punjab Assembly election only a few months away now, there are murmurs that the BJP has its eyes on former Indian cricket team players Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh.

Several media outlets reported on the possibility and had claimed a senior BJP leader said, “Yes, we have them on the radar. Let us see."

Responding to the tweet, Harbhajan Singh said two words - "Fake news", dismissing the conjecture, at least for now.

ALSO READ

Punjab Assembly Polls: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal promises international airport, India's biggest... Punjab Assembly Polls: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal promises international airport, India's biggest...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 06:20 PM IST
Advertisement