Watch Video: Pune cop's Marathi version of 'Pushpa' song 'Srivalli' wins over internet; 'Khatarnak' netizens react

Allu Arjun starrer Telugu movie Pushpa: The Rise has received some brilliant reviews from critics as well as the audiences since its release in December 2021. Along with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s stellar performance, the beautiful song 'Srivalli' from the movie also created a lot of buzz on the internet. Since the block buster film was also released in other languages like Hindi and Kannada, several music enthusiasts came up with their own versions of the song. Following the suite, Atish Kharade, a traffic constable from the Pune Police department, also created a Marathi version of the song and is receiving a lot of praise from the netizens.

Kharade, who is a cop by profession, manages to take some time off his busy schedule to pursue his passion for music. He regularly uploads videos on his YouTube channel. In a latest video, he sung the Marathi version of Srivalli originally song by Sid Sriram.

Watch video here:

The original version of the song Srivalli is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and the lyrics by Chandrabose. The song is a mega-hit already with 17 million views on YouTube.

People were in all praise for Kharade’s Marathi version of the song. While some lauded him for maintaining his passion, others commented about his lovely voice.

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 04:06 PM IST