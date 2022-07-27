Watch Video: Old monk climbs steep mountain effortlessly

Image credit: Google

A clip of an old monk climbing a steep mountain slope has gone viral on social media. You maybe thinking what is so astonishing about the clip? Well, one can see that he is climbing the mountain effortlessly without a safety harness.

The clip was posted by Tansu Yegen on Twitter. The viral clip has left the internet stunned. The clip, which appears to be recorded by a lady climbing up a mountain, shows the monk climbing on top of a mountain in seconds.

This is very shocking as it is steep mountain. Netizens said that yoga and meditation helped him do the thing easily.

He just needs nothing to climb a hill… pic.twitter.com/PmnLZ4zLYd — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) July 20, 2022

Monks are very disciplined. They work on stuff you can’t even fathom — Tim Black (@TPalmher) July 21, 2022

