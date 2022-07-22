Drunk monk who claimed whisky cures COVID-19 defrocked |

In a viral video, a drunk monk was seen claiming that he is drunk driving "because Whisky can prevent COVID-19". The monk has been arrested and also has been expelled from monkhood.

In Thailand, a Buddhist monk Phra Thanakorn was seen driving around the streets of Thailand. Asking for money from people and causing a nuisance.

The cops identified by the name of the Buddhist temple printed on the car of the monk which was parked outside the market. The cops said that the monk was drunk and was not in his senses and was talking rubbish.

Times Now has reported that as per the local reports, a source said, "The monk said that he and two more monks left the temple in the pickup truck in the morning to go to the market, but their usual driver had been in an accident, which is why he drove the pickup truck himself."

They added, "He also told police that before he got in the car, he did two shots of 40 Degrees rice whisky mixed with lemons because he believes it helps to prevent Covid-19."