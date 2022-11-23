Watch video: Old man's spine-chilling encounter with alligator

e-Paper Get App
An elderly man had a frightening experience with an alligator and he narrowly escaped getting gravely injured.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 07:20 PM IST
Old man's spine-chilling encounter with alligator | screengrab
While it is interesting to see humans keeping dogs, cats as pets but some strange people have the fascination of making even the reptiles their pets or play with them. They themselves will trouble the creature first and then, react shockingly when the animal attacks.

Alligators are intimidating and are definitely not at all friendly creatures and they make almost everyone frightened. Well, in a recent terrifying viral video, an elderly man had a frightening experience with an alligator and he narrowly escaped getting gravely injured.

The video shows an old man putting a T-shirt over the alligator's eyes. After some seconds, he tried to get the shirt back but the giant reptile suddenly attacked him. The scary reptile almost chewed the man's hand off as he fell to the ground. The now-viral video was shared by a page on Reddit. The "Never mess with a gator," reads the caption of the post.

The video garnered a lot of attention after being shared online and netizens started commenting on the post. "Quick, someone guess the price of his medical bills," a user wrote. Another user commented, "Someone needs to tell Bob Barker this is not the set of Happy Gilmore."

