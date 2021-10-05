e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Tripura BJP MLA Ashish Das to join Trinamool Congress: ReportsMark Zuckerberg set back by nearly $7 bn in Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram global outage
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:30 AM IST

Watch: Video of 'vehicle running over protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri' goes viral; Twitterati outraged

FPJ Web Desk
Police personnel try to douse the fire as Samajwadi party workers set ablaze fire on the police during a protest against arresting of national president Akhilesh Yadav while he staged a sit-in-protest after being stopped to visit Lakhimpur Kheri where allegedly eight people were killed in the violence, in Lucknow on Monday. | ANI

Police personnel try to douse the fire as Samajwadi party workers set ablaze fire on the police during a protest against arresting of national president Akhilesh Yadav while he staged a sit-in-protest after being stopped to visit Lakhimpur Kheri where allegedly eight people were killed in the violence, in Lucknow on Monday. | ANI

Advertisement

The Congress has posted a video of the incident which sparked violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

The video was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Congress at 11.33 p.m. on Monday. Congress claimed that the video was of the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. The police, however, did not comment on the video.

The video shows farmers protesting while a jeep comes in and rams into them. A farmer, seen wearing a white shirt and a green turban, lands on the jeep's bonnet as others jump aside on the side to save themselves.

The jeep moves on, followed by a black SUV. At least half a dozen individuals can be seen lying on the side of the road as the two vehicles make their way ahead.

"The silence from the Modi govt makes them complicit" read the tweet.

Nine persons, including four farmers and one journalist, were killed in the Tikunia village during clashes that followed after this incident.

The farmers blamed Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni for the violence.

An FIR has been registered against Ashish Mishra in connection with the incident. However, Ashish Mishra has claimed that he was not present in any of the vehicles that were a part of the convoy at the time of the incident.

Here's the video: (Trigger warning: violence, murder)

Advertisement

The video has sparked outrage across the country as the public stands horrified at the visuals. They are calling upon the government to take strict action against the perpetrator.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look. (Trigger warning: violence, murder)

Advertisement
Advertisement

With inputs from IANS.

ALSO READ

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Being detained for last 28 hours without being charged, says Priyanka...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:30 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal