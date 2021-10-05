Watch: Video of 'vehicle running over protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri' goes viral; Twitterati outraged

The Congress has posted a video of the incident which sparked violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday.

The video was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Congress at 11.33 p.m. on Monday. Congress claimed that the video was of the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri. The police, however, did not comment on the video.

The video shows farmers protesting while a jeep comes in and rams into them. A farmer, seen wearing a white shirt and a green turban, lands on the jeep's bonnet as others jump aside on the side to save themselves.

The jeep moves on, followed by a black SUV. At least half a dozen individuals can be seen lying on the side of the road as the two vehicles make their way ahead.

"The silence from the Modi govt makes them complicit" read the tweet.

Nine persons, including four farmers and one journalist, were killed in the Tikunia village during clashes that followed after this incident.

The farmers blamed Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni for the violence.

An FIR has been registered against Ashish Mishra in connection with the incident. However, Ashish Mishra has claimed that he was not present in any of the vehicles that were a part of the convoy at the time of the incident.

Here's the video: (Trigger warning: violence, murder)

The video has sparked outrage across the country as the public stands horrified at the visuals. They are calling upon the government to take strict action against the perpetrator.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look. (Trigger warning: violence, murder)

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:30 AM IST