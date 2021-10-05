Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Being detained for last 28 hours without being charged, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – Here is what we know so far

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday claimed that she has been detained for the last 28 hours without any order or FIR being filed. Taking to Twitter, the Congress General Secretary demanded that the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, where 8 people, including 4 farmers, died on Sunday, be arrested.

"Narendra Modi Ji, your government has kept me in detention for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR. But the person who crushed the farmers has not been arrested yet," she tweeted in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pointed at PM Modi's visit to Lucknow for an event and asked whether he would visit Lakhimpur Kheri during his visit, as per a NDTV report.

"Modi-ji is coming to celebrate Azaadi (freedom). Who gave us freedom? Farmers gave us freedom. What moral authority do you have to celebrate in Lucknow and not sack your minister and arrest his son? This government does not have moral authority to continue if this minister continues," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told NDTV.

The Congress has also alleged that the government has left drone cameras outside Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's room, where she has been detained. Taking to Twitter, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel shared a video footage of the drone outside Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's room.

Congress has alleged that she was arrested yesterday while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri. Meanwhile, Congress supporters continue to protest outside the PAC guest house in Sitapur where the party leader is allegedly detained.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders were detained in Sitapur on Monday, with the party alleging they were not allowed to meet the victims of the violence that erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri a day earlier.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police. "Four farmers and four others have died (in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident). Probe underway. It's an unfortunate incident, should not be politicised," Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Chaurasiya told reporters.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur Kheri by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Four of the dead were apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the UP minister. They were allegedly thrashed to death. The four others were farmers, UP officials told PTI.

Farmer leaders had claimed that the Union minister's son Ashish Mishra was in one of the cars which, they alleged, knocked down some protesters who were opposing the deputy CM's visit.

However, Ajay Mishra said he and his son were not present at the spot as alleged by some farmer leaders and he has photo and video evidence to prove it.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:26 AM IST