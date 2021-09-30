e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 02:35 PM IST

Watch: Video of Florida man catching alligator in trash can astounds netizens

The video has gone viral, with many people sharing it on various social media platforms with over 4million views,234.5k likes and 47.5k retweets at the moment.
FPJ Web Desk
The video of a Florida man catching an alligator with the help of, not an animal rescue team , but a trash can, has gone viral on various social media platforms. The incident occcured on the evening of 29th September. The young man in Florida who is seen protecting his family and children from an alligator in his lawn,has accomplished something most of us can only imagine in our wildest imaginations, or sometimes not even then.

The video has gone viral, with many people sharing it on various social media platforms with over 4million views,234.5k likes and 47.5k retweets at the moment. Eugene Bozzi, a 26-year old man, is seen approaching an alligator with an open trash can in the viral video while he is surrounded by a few people who are at a distance.

"Let me know when the head goes inside," Bozzi says as the alligator slowly backs away. Bozzi then shuts the lid, startling the alligator and causing it to stress out as it enters the trash can. The alligator manages to fit into the trash can as Bozzi raises it and closes the top, all as nearby onlookers applaud him.

Watch the entire video here:

The incident has however left netizens with mixed reactions. While some users appreciated the man for his bravery, others pointed out the fact that it was dangerous and that he could get into trouble on grounds of animal abuse. A few netizens also questioned why the incident wasn't handled by a trained personnel from the animal control.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 02:35 PM IST
