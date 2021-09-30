Watch: Video of Florida man catching alligator in trash can astounds netizens

The video of a Florida man catching an alligator with the help of, not an animal rescue team , but a trash can, has gone viral on various social media platforms. The incident occcured on the evening of 29th September. The young man in Florida who is seen protecting his family and children from an alligator in his lawn,has accomplished something most of us can only imagine in our wildest imaginations, or sometimes not even then.

The video has gone viral, with many people sharing it on various social media platforms with over 4million views,234.5k likes and 47.5k retweets at the moment. Eugene Bozzi, a 26-year old man, is seen approaching an alligator with an open trash can in the viral video while he is surrounded by a few people who are at a distance.

"Let me know when the head goes inside," Bozzi says as the alligator slowly backs away. Bozzi then shuts the lid, startling the alligator and causing it to stress out as it enters the trash can. The alligator manages to fit into the trash can as Bozzi raises it and closes the top, all as nearby onlookers applaud him.

Watch the entire video here:

This Florida Man has won the internet for the Month of September pic.twitter.com/PB9dIMDkOS — KP (@kerethp) September 29, 2021

The incident has however left netizens with mixed reactions. While some users appreciated the man for his bravery, others pointed out the fact that it was dangerous and that he could get into trouble on grounds of animal abuse. A few netizens also questioned why the incident wasn't handled by a trained personnel from the animal control.

Have a look at a few reactions:

The trash man when he sees your bin shaking pic.twitter.com/pAjWlGAjvv — Dylan (@duylenheath) September 29, 2021

This may seem ingenious, and I applaud his bravery, and ingenuity, what he did is actually illegal. He could be fined heavily, and if the judge is a gator lover, given jail time. We have trained personnel who respond quickly, and remove gators safely. — Trudy (@TA_Isaacs) September 29, 2021

Is having a GATOR in your yard seriously just a normal day in florida? If so i’m never moving there lmao — Ty (@tkb1999) September 29, 2021

Public Service Announcement: THIS IS NOT A SOCIAL MEDIA CHALLANGE! PLEASE DO NOT MAKE THIS AN ALLIGATOR CHALLENGE! — Calvin J Sojourney III (@Sojo4x4) September 29, 2021

I'm hoping the gator was safely relocated — Tech Witch (@nerdgirldv) September 29, 2021

Exactly how many people are watching, cheering him on, not helping at all?! — Nancy Hadgisava 🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@NHadgisava) September 29, 2021

This guy should just be named the new governor of Florida — JimMorrison96 (@JimMorrison96) September 29, 2021

We actually need this Florida man here 📍 ffs 😃😃 pic.twitter.com/54WHvqpASw — EL NINO (@EL_NINO_666) September 29, 2021

I love this. Gotta admit if it was anything other than a gator folks would call it animal abuse. The swinging tail at the end is a good example, though, of why it’s never a good idea to go hand to hand with a gator — Faith (@DeepBreathPeace) September 29, 2021

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 02:35 PM IST