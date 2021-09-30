'She deserves the world': Fans cheer as Britney Spears' father suspended from conservatorship

After a long wait, a US court has ruled in Britney Spears' favour, with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspending Britney's father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship over the pop singer's life and estate. James Spears applied for conservatorship in 2008 and served as its chief controller and advocate. It was established right when she began to experience public mental health issues as a result of paparazzi following her everywhere which eventually led her losing custody of her children.

Britney Spears was not present nor did she take part in any manner in the hearing. Her father was able to connect remotely but remained silent during the proceedings, as his lawyer maintained that there was no reason for him to be removed. Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, who Britney Spears was granted permission to hire in July, was one of the few lawyers present in the courtroom and delivered a long statement against James Spears that eventually made things work out.

According to Variety, Penny appointed John Zabel, an accountant, to assume temporary control of the estate until the next steps are determined.

Britney Spears even took to Instagram to tell her fans how she felt after things changed for the good. She shared a video that shows her in a plane, as she enjoys a ravishing view.

Have a look:

I’ve been only listening to Britney Spears today. #FreeBritney — Ashanti. (@YourDadsKeeper) September 30, 2021

Advertisement

Good night Army - we did it for Britney, we did it. Sleep tight!#FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/9GJiVI5T33 — Æ N G E L (@MrsAngelMiller) September 30, 2021

As a fan of Chris Crocker, I’m so glad we get to hear what she has to say!After years of Britney Spears IMPRISONMENT, the conservatorship case has finally been suspended! Good for you Britney! #BritneyVsSpears #freebritneyspears #RevolutionNow https://t.co/6LgWClcbhE — Violet•ree (@ReeViolet) September 30, 2021

yess I'm so happy for her! She's that close to truly being free pic.twitter.com/96RLM2LOce — 彡 yosh (@mainbloodline) September 30, 2021

Advertisement

Step by step... #FreeBritney "Father of Britney Spears suspended as conservator of her estate" https://t.co/oK3aMQVkdH — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) September 30, 2021

I’m so proud and happy for her I could cry pic.twitter.com/hJsL8HjBw8 — elena 🍂 (@loveforfarmiga) September 30, 2021

Jamie Spears going back to his hut after being removed as Britney Spears' conservator 13 years later :#freebritney 🌸❤️ pic.twitter.com/gUF6RmOHba — legendary miss britney spears 🌸 (@timberhoe13) September 30, 2021

Advertisement

She deserves the world 😭 pic.twitter.com/fpGDDkkxEG — 🦋 nicocopena 🦋 (@Nicocopena) September 30, 2021

SO HAPPY FOR BRITNEY!!! https://t.co/brZv74Px6e — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) September 30, 2021

Yesssss !!! Finally the monster has been suspsneded from controlling anything . So happy for @britneyspears , I can feel freedom right around the corner . Love you #BritneySpears you got this ! #FreeBritney #FreeBritneyNOW #FreeBritneySpears — Stephane (@Stephanemyself) September 30, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:07 AM IST