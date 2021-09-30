e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:07 AM IST

'She deserves the world': Fans cheer as Britney Spears' father suspended from conservatorship

Britney Spears' father has had complete control over her life for the past 13 years, due to a highly controversial legal arrangement that had made things extremely difficult for the star
Dhea Eapen
After a long wait, a US court has ruled in Britney Spears' favour, with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspending Britney's father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship over the pop singer's life and estate. James Spears applied for conservatorship in 2008 and served as its chief controller and advocate. It was established right when she began to experience public mental health issues as a result of paparazzi following her everywhere which eventually led her losing custody of her children.

Britney Spears was not present nor did she take part in any manner in the hearing. Her father was able to connect remotely but remained silent during the proceedings, as his lawyer maintained that there was no reason for him to be removed. Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, who Britney Spears was granted permission to hire in July, was one of the few lawyers present in the courtroom and delivered a long statement against James Spears that eventually made things work out.

According to Variety, Penny appointed John Zabel, an accountant, to assume temporary control of the estate until the next steps are determined.

Britney Spears even took to Instagram to tell her fans how she felt after things changed for the good. She shared a video that shows her in a plane, as she enjoys a ravishing view.

Have a look:

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 10:07 AM IST
