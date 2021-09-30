'BTS's favourite girl' turns 27: Fans flood Twitter with warm birthday messages for Halsey

American singer-songwriter Halsey celebrates her 27th birthday this year by giving her fans a special treat on Instagram by posting a picture of her most valuable possession; her newborn baby, Ender. The cute photo of baby Ender smiling dressed in a blue cap and a red, blue, and yellow onesie has definitely stolen Halsey's spotlight on her special day! The star captioned the photo, "The best birthday there is." Ever since Halsey gave birth in July, the singer has shared two photographs of her baby's face, that went viral in no time.

Halsey released If I Can't Have Love, just last last month, after which she told her fans that a lot a lot of great things were on its way, leaving fans totally excited. The3 singer said, "There's a lot of great things on its way." On October 9, Halsey will make her fifth appearance on the Saturday Night Live.

As the world celebrates the birthday of "BTS's favourite girl' as many would say, fans have taken to Twitter to send warm birthday messages to the Halsey.

Have a look at a few:

ー Happy birthday to BTS and ARMYs best girl Halsey ♡ pic.twitter.com/IJTCMbO5c7 — Luna Azaleia ⟭⟬⁷ | My Universe! (@lunaazaleia) September 28, 2021

THE ONE WHO ALWAYS PROTECTED OUR BOYS THE ONE WHO IS ALWAYS KIND THE ONE WHO NEVER DISSAPOINTED HAPPY BIRTHDAY GREATEST OF ALL TIME QUEEN @halsey pic.twitter.com/ZREZ1wUrCf — ʀᴏꜱɪᴇ (@chao_sone) September 28, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HALSEY WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH 💗🎂 pic.twitter.com/lfivPxde7J — ✰ (@iHOUALSEY) September 29, 2021

happy birthday halsey you inspire me the most everyday



things wouldn’t be the same without you ❤️#happybirthdayhalsey pic.twitter.com/De9hDw4YRW — maya ☾ (@wipeyourtearsss) September 29, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HALSEY 🥳💜

you badass i swear no one is doing it like you!! thank you for every single thing you've done for us over the years and i hope life constantly treats you right and gives you everything you dream of!

Lots of loveee ❤︎ pic.twitter.com/un2YrUdtdK — COOKY 🐨 | PTD ON STAGE 💫🥳 (@Jeon_cooky_twt) September 29, 2021

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HALSEY 🥳🥳🤍

it’s a first birthday as a mom !! omg I’m so happy for u enjoy ur day also

thank you for everything you’ve done for us words cant describe how proud of u we loveee u sm literally Idk what I say but I love u sm🥺🥺🤍🤍

#happybirthdayhalsey pic.twitter.com/bs3WOZi0SN — ROAA⚔️🩸 (@Roaa799) September 28, 2021

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, professionally known as "Halsey" is an American singer and songwriter who was signed by Astralwerks in 2014 after gaining notoriety through self-uploaded music on social media sites. Her debut EP, Room 93, was released later that year.

