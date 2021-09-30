e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 08:59 AM IST

'BTS's favourite girl' turns 27: Fans flood Twitter with warm birthday messages for Halsey

Halsey gives her fans the best gift on her 27th birthday, as they flood the platform with heartwarming messages.
FPJ Web Desk
American singer-songwriter Halsey celebrates her 27th birthday this year by giving her fans a special treat on Instagram by posting a picture of her most valuable possession; her newborn baby, Ender. The cute photo of baby Ender smiling dressed in a blue cap and a red, blue, and yellow onesie has definitely stolen Halsey's spotlight on her special day! The star captioned the photo, "The best birthday there is." Ever since Halsey gave birth in July, the singer has shared two photographs of her baby's face, that went viral in no time.

Halsey released If I Can't Have Love, just last last month, after which she told her fans that a lot a lot of great things were on its way, leaving fans totally excited. The3 singer said, "There's a lot of great things on its way." On October 9, Halsey will make her fifth appearance on the Saturday Night Live.

As the world celebrates the birthday of "BTS's favourite girl' as many would say, fans have taken to Twitter to send warm birthday messages to the Halsey.

Have a look at a few:

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, professionally known as "Halsey" is an American singer and songwriter who was signed by Astralwerks in 2014 after gaining notoriety through self-uploaded music on social media sites. Her debut EP, Room 93, was released later that year.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 08:56 AM IST
