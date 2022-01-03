e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

Watch Video: Netizens irked with 'butter chai', say why not add cheese and mayonnaise

FPJ Web Desk
Hey tea lovers, you might have heard of Bhutan and Tibet's butter tea, here's where you can sip it from a viral chaiwaala in Delhi. The video of its preparation has hit the internet to garner around a million views.

Foodie treat or threat is a confusing turmoil when it comes to trying something innovative. A street vendor from Delhi took tried his version to traditional chai recipe by mixing it with butter.

In the video went viral, we can see a street vendor making 'butter chai'. The reel uploaded by @eatthisagra captures the vendor boiling some milk, adding tea leaves, sugar, masala and then customizing it with the key ingredient - slices of butter. Later, he stirs the liquid and serves the chai in an earthen cup, kulhad. As per the post caption, the chaiwaala hosts his tea stall near Ram Babu, Agra.

Take a look at the video, right here:

To this video, netizens took to share their reactions. Many of them typed to sarcastically suggest on adding cheese and mayonnaise.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 03:17 PM IST
