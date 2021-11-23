Watch video: Netizens in shock as beer glass topples on its own in England bar

CCTV footage from England's Blue House pub appears to show a glass full of beer tipping over without anyone touching it. Darla Anderson, the 23-year-old owner of the pub, posted the spooky clip on social media which has went viral, intriguing netizens.



According to media reports, "In the CCTV footage, a glass of beer is seen sitting on the counter as customers chat. However, a few seconds into the clip, the glass mysteriously topples over on its own. A customer sitting near the glass was seen jumping back as it fell to the ground. In the video, it appears as if the glass really did fall over on its own, since no one was close enough to disturb it".



"I remember I was just looking at the pint and then it just fell, there was only three or four of us in the pub at the time so there is no way that anyone could have knocked it," Darla said talking to Sunderland Echo.



Sunderland Echo quoting Darla mentioned, "I just can't find any reasonable explanation as to why it happened, all our customers cannot believe it". "I posted it on Facebook and some people were commenting saying that the bar isn't flat so it just slipped, but the glass was on a mat designed to stop things like that from happening", it further wrote quoting the pub owner.



In the comments section, many said they were convinced of paranormal activity after watching the clip, while others pointed out that the glass may have simply fallen over because the bar counter was not flat. Ms Anderson, however, is not convinced.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 04:16 PM IST